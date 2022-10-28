Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,359. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

