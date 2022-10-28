Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 127.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 95,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,349. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

