Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,082,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,014,076. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

