Kinneret Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in 3M by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

3M Stock Up 2.4 %

3M stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 97,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,612. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

