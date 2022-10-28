Kinneret Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. 513,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,968,363. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

