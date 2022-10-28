Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 21.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BG traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.85. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

