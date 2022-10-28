Kinneret Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.41. 154,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.