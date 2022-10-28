Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday.

Kion Group Trading Up 1.2 %

KGX traded up €0.26 ($0.27) on Thursday, reaching €22.46 ($22.92). 1,028,299 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.50.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

