Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €0.26 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €22.46 ($22.92). 1,028,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.50.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

