KLCM Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

