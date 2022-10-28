KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $6.52 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 608,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $931,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 89,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,038. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

