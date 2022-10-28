KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 101,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,750. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

