KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

NEM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 386,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

