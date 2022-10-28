Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.08 million. Knowles also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.31-$0.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Down 0.3 %

KN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 1,147,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,516. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 340.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Knowles by 1,698.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 25.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.