KOK 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 5% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $100.19 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.21100394 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,133,076.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

