KonPay (KON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,424.00

KonPay (KON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $144,424.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

