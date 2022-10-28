Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ KBNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,977. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 510.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

