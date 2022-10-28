Kujira (KUJI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,100.00

Kujira (KUJI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $93.01 million and $66,100.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.28 or 0.30691733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 92,263,462 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.03207804 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,388.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.