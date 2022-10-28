Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 7,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 621,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

