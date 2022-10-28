L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.75-$13.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.00 EPS.

NYSE:LHX opened at $252.80 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

