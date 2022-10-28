La Mancha Capital Management GP Sells 22,000 Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.07, for a total value of C$529,500.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,195,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,159,983,818.94.

La Mancha Capital Management GP also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 6,700 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.00 per share, with a total value of C$154,066.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total value of C$629,269.19.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.47. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12-month low of C$22.82 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,280.25.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.