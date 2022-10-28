Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$20.25 EPS.
Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance
Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.11.
Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 203.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.