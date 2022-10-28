Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$20.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 203.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

