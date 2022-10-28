Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.