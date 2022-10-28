Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 877,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 403,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 93,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

