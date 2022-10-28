Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 136.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leidos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

