Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Update

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the September 30th total of 57,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leo Holdings Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,757,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $2,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,034. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

