Lido DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.79 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00008050 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $37.79 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,331,710 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

