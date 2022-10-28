Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.15. 87,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

