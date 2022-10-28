Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.49 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $185.49 million and $1.65 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,140.40 or 0.30413214 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011878 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 178,393,261 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

