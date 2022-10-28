London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to GBX 9,940 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 9,940 ($120.11) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,384.29 ($113.39).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,574 ($91.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,506.70. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,803.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,708.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

About London Stock Exchange Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.55%.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.