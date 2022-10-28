LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Cap of $101.02 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. LooksRare has a market cap of $101.02 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

