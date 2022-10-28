Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 4,553.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

Shares of LOWLF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.19. 54,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.23. Lowell Farms has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 0.99.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

About Lowell Farms

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.