Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,573.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,573.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $53,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,542.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,549 shares of company stock worth $95,808. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucira Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LHDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,285. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

