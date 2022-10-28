LUKSO (LYXe) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $138.72 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $9.28 or 0.00045069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $138.72 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002874 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.49 or 0.30790398 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012029 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
