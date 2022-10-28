Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $72.88 on Monday. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.



