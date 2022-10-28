Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.97.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.66.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

