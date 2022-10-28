Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Luxfer also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.35-1.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

LXFR traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,954. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

Insider Transactions at Luxfer

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at $120,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Luxfer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Luxfer by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Luxfer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

