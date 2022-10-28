Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $32.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $47,505,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.