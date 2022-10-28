LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down to $82.51

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.51, but opened at $75.18. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $77.88, with a volume of 42,488 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

