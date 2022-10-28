Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Mabuchi Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mabuchi Motor stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181. Mabuchi Motor has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

