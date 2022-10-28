MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 139,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

