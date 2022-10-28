MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,985. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

