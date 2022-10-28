MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $246,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 68,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 218,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 423,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,574,628. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

