MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $3 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.54. 79,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,847. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $386.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,146,791 shares of company stock valued at $296,629,712. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

