MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, hitting $247.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,839. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

