MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 2,645 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MLM traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.97. 4,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,264. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.33. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.