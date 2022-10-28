MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 3,739,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,125,476. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

