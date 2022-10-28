Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Reaches $1.00

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $3.97 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.67 or 0.31046435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012126 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

