Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in October

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSEF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

