Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$915,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

